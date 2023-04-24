Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Futu were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Futu by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter worth about $610,000. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter worth about $1,952,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FUTU. Bank of America lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.60 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 30th. CLSA lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.52.

FUTU stock opened at $46.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.02. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $72.20.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

