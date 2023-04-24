FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Alcoa in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Alcoa’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alcoa’s FY2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AA. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA opened at $38.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.47. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $72.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Alcoa by 4,737.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,625 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 24,497.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,960,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after buying an additional 3,944,846 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $318,670,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $128,592,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,835,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,480,000 after buying an additional 989,119 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $234,141.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,378.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.62%.

About Alcoa

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

