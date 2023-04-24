FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Secure Energy Services Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a report issued on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $9.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

SES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Secure Energy Services from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.93.

Secure Energy Services Stock Down 1.6 %

Insider Transactions at Secure Energy Services

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$6.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.19. The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$5.19 and a twelve month high of C$8.76.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,800.00. In other news, Director Wendy Hanrahan purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,105.00. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,800.00. Insiders have acquired 42,000 shares of company stock worth $270,675 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

