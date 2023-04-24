FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report released on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.11. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 18.05%.

Teck Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$71.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.81.

Teck Resources stock opened at $45.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 7.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,468,000 after acquiring an additional 297,156 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,008,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,986,000 after acquiring an additional 253,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,283,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,418,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,758,000 after purchasing an additional 343,370 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Teck Resources by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,880,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,168 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.