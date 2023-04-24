FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research report issued on Thursday, April 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.42. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CPX. Raymond James cut their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. CSFB upped their target price on Capital Power from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$51.80.

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$42.97 on Monday. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$40.06 and a 12 month high of C$51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 276.19%.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$41.14 per share, with a total value of C$123,420.00. In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 9,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$416,431.64. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$41.14 per share, with a total value of C$123,420.00. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

