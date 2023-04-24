FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Largo Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Largo in a research report issued on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Largo’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LGO. TheStreet cut Largo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Noble Financial started coverage on Largo in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Largo stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. Largo has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $307.34 million, a PE ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Largo by 911.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 116,512 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Largo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,903,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,910,000 after purchasing an additional 112,818 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Largo by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 77,426 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Largo during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Largo by 133.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 30,242 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

