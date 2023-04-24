FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (CVE:QIS) Issued By Cormark

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (CVE:QIS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quorum Information Technologies in a research note issued on Friday, April 21st. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Quorum Information Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Quorum Information Technologies stock opened at C$0.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.72. The firm has a market cap of C$46.14 million, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of -0.24. Quorum Information Technologies has a 1-year low of C$0.57 and a 1-year high of C$1.15.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

