FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Stitch Fix, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stitch Fix in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.38). The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.37) per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SFIX. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.41.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $10.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.24.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.94 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 75.22% and a negative net margin of 16.06%. Stitch Fix’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

In other news, insider Casey O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 318,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,003.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stitch Fix news, insider Casey O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $61,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 318,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,003.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 44.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,888,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

