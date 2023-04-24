FY2023 EPS Estimates for Advantage Energy Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Advantage Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. Stifel Firstegy has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advantage Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Advantage Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.25 price objective on Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advantage Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.15.

Advantage Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Shares of AAV opened at C$7.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.87. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.27 and a 52 week high of C$12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.66.

(Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.