FY2023 EPS Estimates for AltaGas Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of AltaGas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.97. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.04). AltaGas had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of C$3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.74 billion.
AltaGas Stock Up 2.4 %
AltaGas stock opened at C$23.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.53. The firm has a market cap of C$6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$21.25 and a twelve month high of C$30.71.
AltaGas Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.24%.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
Read More
