FY2023 EPS Estimates for AltaGas Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of AltaGas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.97. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.04). AltaGas had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of C$3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.74 billion.

AltaGas Stock Up 2.4 %

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ALA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$35.50 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays set a C$29.00 price objective on AltaGas and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.93.

AltaGas stock opened at C$23.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.53. The firm has a market cap of C$6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$21.25 and a twelve month high of C$30.71.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.