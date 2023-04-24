FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bio-Techne Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bio-Techne in a report released on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.77. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bio-Techne’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $271.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.98 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 23.38%.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 1.7 %

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TECH. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.36.

TECH stock opened at $83.47 on Monday. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 36,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 67,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 43,064 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 7,243.8% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 253,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 250,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 19.88%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

