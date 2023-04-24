FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Co. (OTC:CISO) Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Co. (OTC:CISO – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel in a research report issued on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver now expects that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17).

Shares of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel by 541.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation operates as a security services company in the United States. Its cybersecurity services include managed security, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, and data backup solutions and cybersecurity training services, as well as security operations center set-up and consulting services.

