FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Co. (OTC:CISO) Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Co. (OTC:CISO – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel in a research report issued on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver now expects that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17).
Shares of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $10.00.
Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation operates as a security services company in the United States. Its cybersecurity services include managed security, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, and data backup solutions and cybersecurity training services, as well as security operations center set-up and consulting services.
