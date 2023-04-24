FY2023 EPS Estimates for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Decreased by Zacks Research

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) – Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for CF Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $8.41 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.66. The consensus estimate for CF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CF Industries’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $74.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.86 and a 200 day moving average of $89.65. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $67.95 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in CF Industries by 691.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 60,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in CF Industries by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

