FY2023 EPS Estimates for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Increased by Analyst

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report issued on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.08. The consensus estimate for Colgate-Palmolive’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.6 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.80 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.95. The company has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 423.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 23,118 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.14%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

