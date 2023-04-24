FY2023 EPS Estimates for Dutch Bros Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dutch Bros in a research note issued on Friday, April 21st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Dutch Bros’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $201.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.73 million. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.09.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $30.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -306.07 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.39. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $54.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $52,319,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $8,973,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 516,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,541,000 after acquiring an additional 216,194 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In related news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,174,252.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

