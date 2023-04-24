FY2023 EPS Estimates for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Decreased by Analyst

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for MSCI in a report released on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $12.34 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.40. The consensus estimate for MSCI’s current full-year earnings is $12.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.67.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $544.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 1.15. MSCI has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $539.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.63.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in MSCI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in MSCI by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $701,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

