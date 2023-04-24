FY2023 EPS Estimates for VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) Raised by SVB Leerink

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for VectivBio in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.88) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.80). The consensus estimate for VectivBio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for VectivBio’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get VectivBio alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of VectivBio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

VectivBio Trading Up 14.5 %

Institutional Trading of VectivBio

Shares of VECT stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. VectivBio has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VectivBio by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,143,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,973,000 after acquiring an additional 420,591 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VectivBio during the 4th quarter worth $20,218,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in VectivBio during the 4th quarter worth $16,169,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VectivBio by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,780,000 after buying an additional 861,921 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in VectivBio by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,369,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after buying an additional 867,000 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VectivBio

(Get Rating)

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VectivBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectivBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.