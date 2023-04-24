FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Issued By Edison Inv. Res

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Edison Inv. Res upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Foxtons Group in a research report issued on Thursday, April 20th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Foxtons Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Foxtons Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Foxtons Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Foxtons Group stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58. Foxtons Group has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $0.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0149 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

