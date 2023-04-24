FY2024 EPS Estimates for Rubellite Energy Inc. Raised by Stifel Firstegy (TSE:RBY)

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Rubellite Energy in a report issued on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Rubellite Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

Get Rubellite Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Rubellite Energy Price Performance

About Rubellite Energy

Shares of TSE:RBY opened at C$2.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.29. Rubellite Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.14. The firm has a market cap of C$130.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59.

(Get Rating)

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rubellite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubellite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.