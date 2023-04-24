FY2024 EPS Estimates for Rubellite Energy Inc. Raised by Stifel Firstegy (TSE:RBY)

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Rubellite Energy in a report issued on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Rubellite Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.
Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc
