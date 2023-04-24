FY2024 EPS Estimates for Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Boosted by Stifel Firstegy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Tamarack Valley Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share.

TVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC decreased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.88.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$3.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.79. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.28 and a 52 week high of C$6.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.45.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.08). Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of C$423.76 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Scott Shimek acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,600.00. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

