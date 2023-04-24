FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Plug Power Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plug Power in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Burwell now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Plug Power’s FY2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLUG. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Plug Power Stock Up 2.3 %

PLUG stock opened at $9.05 on Monday. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.76.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 103.22%. The business had revenue of $220.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.36 million.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

(Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.