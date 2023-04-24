FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Issued By Zacks Research

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cogent Communications in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Cogent Communications’ current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

Cogent Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $67.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 612.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.44. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $71.32.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $151.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.89 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 862.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 50.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $152,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $123,820.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,794.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $152,424.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,770 shares of company stock worth $834,096 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.925 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 3,363.64%.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Further Reading

