FY2025 EPS Estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.90. The consensus estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $179.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $143.33 and a twelve month high of $180.59. The stock has a market cap of $89.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

