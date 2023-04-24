FY2025 EPS Estimates for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Reduced by Zacks Research

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wendy’s in a research note issued on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.03.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.73. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $23.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average is $21.77.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 31,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,375,543.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,375,543.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,629.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock valued at $81,502,197. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

