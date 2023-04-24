GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
GEE Group Stock Performance
Shares of JOB opened at $0.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $0.80.
About GEE Group
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GEE Group (JOB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.