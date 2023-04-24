GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

Shares of JOB opened at $0.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $0.80.

Get GEE Group alerts:

About GEE Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.