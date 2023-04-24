GFS Advisors LLC Has $11.84 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,350 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.7% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $285.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $294.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

