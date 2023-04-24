GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,324 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in GitLab were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GitLab by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GitLab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,757,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 961,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,338,000 after purchasing an additional 611,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GTLB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

GitLab Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $32.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.15 and a beta of -0.29. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $70.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.16.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $134,511.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 851,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.