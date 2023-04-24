Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Position Lessened by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN opened at $108.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $143.91.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.70.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

