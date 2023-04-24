Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GPN. BNP Paribas downgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.70.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

Global Payments Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments stock opened at $108.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.08. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $143.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 227.28%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

