GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives $93.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.70.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDDY. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

GDDY opened at $77.41 on Friday. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $87.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $595,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,007,165.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $28,985.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $595,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,007,165.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,060. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

