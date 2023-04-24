goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $4.37 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for goeasy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will earn $4.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.61. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $14.01 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$180.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$148.00.

goeasy Stock Performance

Shares of goeasy stock opened at C$92.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$110.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.09. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$88.43 and a 12 month high of C$144.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88, a current ratio of 37.15 and a quick ratio of 28.46.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.87 by C$0.18. goeasy had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of C$273.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$274.20 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total transaction of C$49,824.25. Corporate insiders own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

