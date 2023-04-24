Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 264,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 13,156 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 147.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 313,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 186,667 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $31.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average of $29.34.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

