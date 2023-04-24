Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Grab were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GRAB. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Grab during the first quarter worth about $161,045,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,128,000 after acquiring an additional 36,542,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,695,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Grab by 1,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Grab during the third quarter worth $27,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Grab had a negative return on equity of 23.71% and a negative net margin of 117.45%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 311.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GRAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.60 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.92.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

