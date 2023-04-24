Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Grab were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth about $161,045,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Grab by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,128,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Grab during the first quarter worth $49,695,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 1,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,697,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRAB. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $2.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.39 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 117.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 311.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

