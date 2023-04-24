Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,299 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.1% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 199.7% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 71,769 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 41.9% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,789,479 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $649,670,000 after purchasing an additional 37,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 35,150 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim cut Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.74.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $285.76 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $294.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

