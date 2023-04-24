Guinness Asset Management LTD Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 308,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,475 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.0% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $34,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.3 %

XOM opened at $116.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.61.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

