Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.39 EPS.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $181.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.07 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.62% and a return on equity of 141.30%.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

HALO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $34.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.08. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $513,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,157,410.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $513,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,157,410.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,586 shares of company stock worth $3,881,346. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,140,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,061 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $53,957,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 551,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,356,000 after acquiring an additional 443,935 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,979.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 431,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,450,000 after acquiring an additional 410,654 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $14,184,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.