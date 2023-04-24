HC Wainwright Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LightPath Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.62. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.05.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 11.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,018 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

