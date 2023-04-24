HC Wainwright Weighs in on Annovis Bio, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Annovis Bio in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Annovis Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Annovis Bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.
Annovis Bio Stock Performance
Shares of ANVS opened at $15.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. Annovis Bio has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $23.91.
Annovis Bio Company Profile
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.
