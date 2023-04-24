HC Wainwright Weighs in on Annovis Bio, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Annovis Bio in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Annovis Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Annovis Bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Annovis Bio Stock Performance

Shares of ANVS opened at $15.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. Annovis Bio has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $23.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

