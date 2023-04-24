Head to Head Analysis: Ignyte Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGNY) vs. Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Ignyte Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGNY – Get Rating) and Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ignyte Acquisition and Icosavax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Ignyte Acquisition alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ignyte Acquisition N/A N/A -$490,000.00 N/A N/A Icosavax $580,000.00 432.05 -$91.76 million ($2.31) -2.62

Ignyte Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Icosavax.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

61.1% of Ignyte Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Icosavax shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Ignyte Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.1% of Icosavax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Ignyte Acquisition has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Icosavax has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ignyte Acquisition and Icosavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ignyte Acquisition N/A 365.46% -0.83% Icosavax N/A -38.81% -36.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ignyte Acquisition and Icosavax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ignyte Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Icosavax 0 0 2 0 3.00

Icosavax has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 271.90%. Given Icosavax’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Icosavax is more favorable than Ignyte Acquisition.

Summary

Icosavax beats Ignyte Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ignyte Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target businesses in the life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare sectors. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Icosavax

(Get Rating)

Icosavax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Ignyte Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ignyte Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.