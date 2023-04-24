Head to Head Contrast: DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) & Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI)

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Rating) and Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares DATATRAK International and Digerati Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International -14.74% -95.39% -16.11% Digerati Technologies -12.81% -4.00% -19.25%

Volatility and Risk

DATATRAK International has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digerati Technologies has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $6.38 million 0.13 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A Digerati Technologies $24.15 million 0.44 -$8.01 million ($0.07) -1.00

This table compares DATATRAK International and Digerati Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DATATRAK International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digerati Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for DATATRAK International and Digerati Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A Digerati Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Digerati Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Digerati Technologies beats DATATRAK International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc. is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries. The company was founded on July 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, OH.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

