Head to Head Contrast: Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) versus Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM)

Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) and Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.2% of Hudbay Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Lithium shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Hudbay Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lithium and Hudbay Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium N/A N/A -$1.75 million ($0.02) -6.53 Hudbay Minerals $1.46 billion 0.91 $70.38 million $0.26 19.62

Profitability

Hudbay Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium. Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hudbay Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Lithium and Hudbay Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium N/A -129.71% -62.11% Hudbay Minerals 4.82% 1.70% 0.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lithium and Hudbay Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Hudbay Minerals 0 2 1 0 2.33

Hudbay Minerals has a consensus price target of $10.47, indicating a potential upside of 105.34%. Given Hudbay Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hudbay Minerals is more favorable than Lithium.

Volatility and Risk

Lithium has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudbay Minerals has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats Lithium on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals, Inc. operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

