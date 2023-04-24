Head-To-Head Survey: Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) versus DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) and Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalOcean and Sify Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalOcean -4.21% -2.36% -0.19% Sify Technologies 3.11% 13.28% 3.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.0% of DigitalOcean shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Sify Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of DigitalOcean shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

DigitalOcean has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DigitalOcean and Sify Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalOcean 2 4 6 0 2.33 Sify Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

DigitalOcean currently has a consensus price target of $40.54, suggesting a potential upside of 17.20%. Given DigitalOcean’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DigitalOcean is more favorable than Sify Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DigitalOcean and Sify Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalOcean $576.32 million 5.82 -$24.28 million ($0.23) -150.38 Sify Technologies $362.79 million 0.71 $16.59 million $0.14 10.00

Sify Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DigitalOcean. DigitalOcean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sify Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sify Technologies beats DigitalOcean on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings. Its users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. The company's customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sify Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services. The Data Center-centric Information Technology Services segment comprises of data center; cloud and managed; technology integration, and applications integration services. The company was founded on December 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.