Head to Head Survey: Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) and G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)

Silo Pharma and G-III Apparel Group are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.6% of Silo Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of G-III Apparel Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of G-III Apparel Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Silo Pharma and G-III Apparel Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silo Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A G-III Apparel Group 0 6 2 0 2.25

Valuation and Earnings

G-III Apparel Group has a consensus price target of $19.38, indicating a potential upside of 19.60%. Given G-III Apparel Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe G-III Apparel Group is more favorable than Silo Pharma.

This table compares Silo Pharma and G-III Apparel Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silo Pharma $70,000.00 96.61 -$3.91 million N/A N/A G-III Apparel Group $3.23 billion 0.23 -$133.06 million ($2.92) -5.55

Silo Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than G-III Apparel Group.

Profitability

This table compares Silo Pharma and G-III Apparel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silo Pharma -5,421.49% -40.52% -35.97% G-III Apparel Group -4.12% 9.08% 4.73%

Summary

G-III Apparel Group beats Silo Pharma on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma, Inc. is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the merging of traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. It seeks to acquire and develop intellectual property or technology rights from universities and researchers to treat rare diseases, including the use of psychedelic drugs. The company was founded by Eric Weisblum on July 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment includes sales of products under the company’s owned, licensed, and private label brands, as well as sales related to the Vilebrequin business. The Retail segment consists primarily of direct sales to consumers through company-operated stores, DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Paris stores, as well as the digital channels for DKNY, Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, G.H Bass, Andrew Marc, and Wilsons Leather. The company was founded by Aron Goldfarb in 1956 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

