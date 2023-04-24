Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MOMO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hello Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hello Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hello Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Hello Group Price Performance

MOMO opened at $8.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92. Hello Group has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Hello Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hello Group

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hello Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hello Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 96,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hello Group

(Get Rating)

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.