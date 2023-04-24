Herc Holdings Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $13.59 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Herc in a research note issued on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $13.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.24. The consensus estimate for Herc’s current full-year earnings is $13.80 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday.

Herc Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Herc stock opened at $103.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.43. Herc has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $162.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.50 by ($0.06). Herc had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Herc news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 77,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $11,696,823.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,853,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,324,421.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Herc news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 77,560 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $11,696,823.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,853,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,324,421.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 61,140 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $9,755,498.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,105,079 shares in the company, valued at $495,446,405.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 344,231 shares of company stock worth $52,895,176. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,723,000 after buying an additional 14,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Herc by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,151,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,630,000 after acquiring an additional 261,276 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 537,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,484,000 after acquiring an additional 79,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 723.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 517,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,105,000 after acquiring an additional 454,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

