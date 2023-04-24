Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Hess were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,783,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,047,178,000 after acquiring an additional 159,750 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,372,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,021,535,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $854,786,000 after acquiring an additional 801,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at $15,404,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,220 shares of company stock worth $33,298,936 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.81.

NYSE:HES opened at $143.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.56. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.34 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

