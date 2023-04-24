Hologic (HOLX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Hologic to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hologic to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $84.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $86.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Hologic

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOLX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.23.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 227.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,900,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Hologic by 110.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,664,000 after acquiring an additional 995,854 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,730,000 after purchasing an additional 654,628 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,901,000 after purchasing an additional 626,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Further Reading

