HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $426.74.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,469,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,519 shares of company stock valued at $11,402,831. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

HubSpot Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 1.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in HubSpot by 34.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 14.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in HubSpot by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $423.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $431.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $399.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.84.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.