Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $28.12 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Humana in a report issued on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $28.12 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $28.09 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.89.

Humana Price Performance

HUM opened at $491.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $501.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.87. Humana has a 1 year low of $410.87 and a 1 year high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

